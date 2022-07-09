Cwm LLC Acquires 195 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MKC opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.53. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

