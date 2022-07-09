Cwm LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.46.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $232.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.28 and its 200-day moving average is $252.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

