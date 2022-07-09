Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $253.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Shares of AMP opened at $236.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.83 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

