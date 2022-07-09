Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth $30,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $509,850.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,201.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock worth $9,967,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $108.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,829,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.99. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

