Cwm LLC Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $28,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,840,000 after purchasing an additional 47,127 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 800.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $97.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.41. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

