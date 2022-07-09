Cwm LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,866 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $166.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.36 and its 200-day moving average is $170.15.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

