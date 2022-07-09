Cwm LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

