Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Halliburton by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,404. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

HAL opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

