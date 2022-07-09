Cwm LLC Purchases 1,094 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Edison International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,705,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edison International by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after buying an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

