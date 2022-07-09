Cwm LLC Purchases 223 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in KLA by 53,951.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in KLA by 699.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

KLAC opened at $316.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.53 and a 200-day moving average of $357.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

