Cwm LLC Purchases 3,547 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 2,230.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.69. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,550 shares of company stock worth $7,120,269. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities lowered Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.