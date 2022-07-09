Cwm LLC Sells 6,577 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $285,977,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,183,000 after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.66. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

