DAGCO Inc. Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2,545.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

