Daniel G. Wilson Sells 1,428 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.34. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

