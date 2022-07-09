Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 28,466.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Datadog were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 16.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Datadog by 508.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Datadog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Datadog by 58.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,720. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $108.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,829,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

