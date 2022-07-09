Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $269.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.53. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.91.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

