Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $178.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.47.

PEP stock opened at $171.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.05.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 118,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

