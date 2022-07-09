Donald L. Hagan LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.46. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

