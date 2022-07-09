Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Donaldson by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after buying an additional 173,178 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $49.00 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

