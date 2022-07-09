Douglas Devine Sells 1,239 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $141.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.34.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 118.5% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

