Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,842 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,895 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.1% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

