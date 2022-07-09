Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 288 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

AAPL opened at $147.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.