Exane Derivatives Acquires 110 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,933,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.