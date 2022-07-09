Exane Derivatives Acquires New Position in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vinco Ventures by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Vinco Ventures stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.
Vinco Ventures Profile (Get Rating)
Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.
