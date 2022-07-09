Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 1,649 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1,550.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 983,453 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,545,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,214,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,304,000 after acquiring an additional 365,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

