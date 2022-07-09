Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 2,567 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,126,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,246,000 after buying an additional 2,292,576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,559,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after buying an additional 1,525,876 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,744,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,258,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,291,000 after buying an additional 1,027,351 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,859 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Sonos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.