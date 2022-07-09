Exane Derivatives Buys 1,701 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7,395.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in International Paper were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $42.71 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

