Exane Derivatives Buys 271 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.44.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.74.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

