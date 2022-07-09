Exane Derivatives Buys 2,903 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 229.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Ping Identity were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 77.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 102,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,747.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,867 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

