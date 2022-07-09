Exane Derivatives Buys 341 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,169,000 after buying an additional 68,009 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after buying an additional 106,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,856,000 after buying an additional 355,932 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $237,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,649,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,797,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

NYSE:AEM opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

