Exane Derivatives Buys 509 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2,545.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Splunk were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,615,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $2,704,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,456 shares of company stock worth $2,861,364. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

