Exane Derivatives Cuts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,253 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 564,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $158,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,027.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $179.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

