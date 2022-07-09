Exane Derivatives Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after acquiring an additional 401,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,871 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after acquiring an additional 544,288 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.73.

Shares of A stock opened at $122.51 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

