Exane Derivatives Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on JOUT. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $64.10 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

