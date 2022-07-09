Exane Derivatives Grows Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in BioNTech were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $170.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

