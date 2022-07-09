Exane Derivatives Has $103,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $524.22 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.97. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.66.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.