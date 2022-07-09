Exane Derivatives Has $107,000 Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

