Exane Derivatives Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lumentum were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,638,000 after acquiring an additional 391,641 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after buying an additional 193,774 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,507,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $57,430,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.97 and a one year high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

