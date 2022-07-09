Exane Derivatives Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 46,127 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

AAL opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

