Exane Derivatives Has $136,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $346,160,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 210.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,255,000 after purchasing an additional 102,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $418.63 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $374.99 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $690.53.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

