Exane Derivatives Has $70,000 Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Ameresco were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.