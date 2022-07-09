Exane Derivatives Increases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

