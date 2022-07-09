Exane Derivatives Increases Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYTM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 345,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after acquiring an additional 191,229 shares during the period.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $4.89 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $20.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $246.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.