Exane Derivatives Invests $114,000 in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SouthState by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SouthState alerts:

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $76.47 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

SouthState Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.