Exane Derivatives Invests $71,000 in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period.

TPIC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $13.37 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $498.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 88.53% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

