Exane Derivatives Invests $83,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 246,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,340,000 after purchasing an additional 170,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 157,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $210.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

