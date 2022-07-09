Exane Derivatives Invests $83,000 in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.