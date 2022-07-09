Exane Derivatives Makes New $100,000 Investment in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 2.11. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $1,478,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

