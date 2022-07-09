Exane Derivatives Makes New $114,000 Investment in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 47.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
