Exane Derivatives Makes New $72,000 Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,502.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,832 shares of company stock valued at $12,522,917. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.62.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $51.69 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

